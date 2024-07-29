She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Got Upset When She Unknowingly Mentioned His Friend Tried To Steal From Her Job

While finishing up nursing school, this 24-year-old girl also works in a cafeteria on the first floor of a distinguished company, and the people who work there make a ton of money.

One of the guys who works at the company is named Ken, and after seeing him in the cafeteria several times, he asked her out on a date.

Ken is hilarious, sweet, and adorable, so she was excited to say yes to going out with him. Now, every time she has run into Ken while working in the cafeteria, he’s either been alone or with a male friend of his.

During their date, they discussed their jobs, and she mentioned to him that she’s so irritated working in the cafeteria and can’t wait to begin a job in nursing upon graduating.

Ken questioned her about why she’s so annoyed with the cafeteria, and she recounted something that happened to her with a girl who works in the building.

Last Thursday, she was working the register when her manager whispered that she should be careful – a girl was about to order who had been sneaking some food into a lunch box in an effort to avoid paying for it.

“When she came up, I asked her to open her box, and she refused at first; I told her I couldn’t cash her out until she showed me what was in her box,” she explained.

“She threatened to walk out with her food, and I told her I’d call security and have her banned if she did. She finally showed me her box and she had about $25-$30 worth of extra things in her box.”

“I charged her for everything, and she was incredibly rude and short with me, muttering to herself about people who have no future and who are jealous of people who were smart enough to go to college and make more than minimum wage. I didn’t respond and just waited for her to leave.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.