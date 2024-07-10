She Wouldn’t Give Up Her First-Class Ticket For A Child On A Flight Who Had To Sit Separately From His Mom

This 21-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 27, and just a few weeks ago, he surprised her with some first-class tickets for a long-haul flight they were going on together.

“He’s been doing well in his career and wanted to treat me, and I was really excited because I’d never flown first class before,” she recalled.

So, on the day of their trip, they showed up at the airport and boarded their first flight. They planned to take two connecting flights – both of which were 12 hours – and they used an airline that was very highly rated for first-class seats on long trips.

Right after settling into her seat, she started to feel a little overwhelmed by how luxurious the accommodations were, too.

“I grew up lower middle class, and I had never ever flown higher than the cheapest seats on a plane before,” she said.

But, just as she was getting comfortable around 20 minutes before takeoff, a flight attendant approached her with a woman and a young child – trying to take her first-class seat away.

Apparently, the woman started explaining how she’d tried to book first-class tickets for both her and her child. Yet, due to some “booking error,” the child – a young boy – was seated in economy by himself.

Then, she was asked if she’d be willing to switch seats with the woman’s son. That way, he could get to experience sitting in first class.

The request made her feel super awkward, and while she knew it was disappointing for the child to have to sit by himself in economy, she wanted to enjoy the first-class seat she’d been gifted from her boyfriend.

