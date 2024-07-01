She Wouldn’t Let Her Friend Use Her Rare Plant For A Home Decor Magazine Photoshoot, So They Haven’t Spoken Ever Since

This 28-year-old woman is a big plant collector and has a bunch of different rare plants in her home. But, her most prized plant is a variegated Monstera – which she has cared for over the last three years.

“It’s incredibly delicate and has specific needs, making it quite valuable and unique,” she said.

She also has a 27-year-old female friend named Clara, who is a photographer specializing in lifestyle and home decor photo shoots. So, after recently landing a photography gig with a popular home decor magazine, her friend was over the moon.

Just a few days ago, her friend called her to share the big news. Then, she was hit with an unexpected request – her friend wanted to use her variegated Monstera for the magazine photo shoot.

“Clara believes the plant would be the perfect centerpiece for one of the settings she’s planning,” she explained.

Despite being really excited for her friend, though, she’s just super protective of her plant. She’s spent a ton of time and effort nurturing her Monstera, and she’s concerned about it being transported for the shoot. She doesn’t want it to get damaged in any way.

That’s why, after thinking the idea over, she ultimately told Clara no. She also offered to let her friend use some of her other less delicate plants for the photoshoot instead.

Well, her friend immediately became upset and promised her that her plant would be taken care of. Plus, Clara even offered to give her credit for the plant in the magazine.

Still, her friend’s assurances didn’t make her feel any better about the idea, so she refused to budge. This caused Clara to quickly end their conversation, and she hasn’t spoken to her friend ever since.

