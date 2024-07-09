She’s Getting Called Selfish For Wanting To Leave Her Cheating Husband

17 years ago, this 38-year-old woman got married to her 43-year-old husband, and they now have three children together: a 12, 13, and 16-year-old.

From the start, their relationship has proven to be an untamed and excitement-filled journey. Back in 2007, she and her husband began as friends with benefits, but after a surprise pregnancy, they decided to get married ASAP.

This all went down in the same year, so it was a heck of a lot for them to adjust to. Not only were they trying to deal with getting to actually know one another, but they added a wedding and becoming parents to their plates.

Being married and coupled with a push into parenthood was certainly a challenge for the two of them, but they were able to make it all come together nicely.

All of their loved ones cheered them on, and it helped to have the support of their family members and friends.

She’s felt all along that her husband is wonderful in the role of her partner, and he also excels as a dad to their kids.

But a month ago, the life that she worked so hard to build with her husband all came crashing down.

A female employee at her husband’s company reached out to her to say that her husband has been cheating with one of his coworkers.

This woman revealed to her that her husband got close to his coworker a year ago before providing hard evidence: audio recordings, videos, and photos of the affair.

