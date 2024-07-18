She’s Left Feeling Confused After Her Boyfriend Admitted He Doesn’t Believe In Monogamy, So She Should Find Another Man

For almost five years now, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, and they are monogamous by all means.

They live together, too; that’s how serious their relationship is. Recently, they were chatting about the future.

She doesn’t feel like she has to be married, but she ideally would like a promise ring or something to symbolize her boyfriend’s commitment to her, and he knows this.

Now, a year ago, her boyfriend started talking about having kids, and back then, she said she would need an obvious type of commitment in order to feel comfortable enough to start a family together.

She comes from a broken home, as does her boyfriend, and if she has children in the future, she would hate for them to grow up the same way.

She also confessed to her boyfriend her fears about being a single mom, and her boyfriend mentioned she would be fine since she has wonderful friends and family members.

But circling back to the most recent conversation they had when she brought up a promise ring, her boyfriend refused to get one for her.

Her boyfriend admitted that he could picture spending the next five years with her, and perhaps they could be together longer than that, but he wasn’t interested in something more long-term.

“He told me, “If you want to be with someone forever, you should go be with someone else.” Which was very painful because this has been the longest relationship in my adult life,” she added.

