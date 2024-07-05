She’s Showing You How To Make A Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

One of my favorite parts of the summer is enjoying a tasty treat from an ice cream truck. It’s a way to please your inner child during these hot months, and if you’re busy working during the summer, a great way to reward yourself.

TikTok food creator Alex George (@lilypcrumbs) has had viewers hooked on her Ice Cream Truck series, which includes videos on how to make some of her favorite old-school delights you can find in most ice cream trucks during the summer at home.

She’s shown her followers how to make the perfect chipwich, strawberry shortcake bars, and ice cream sandwiches, a beloved classic.

Who doesn’t love a good ice cream sandwich on a hot day?

“There is nothing that I love more than an ice cream sandwich on the beach,” says Alex in the intro to her ice cream sandwich video.

Alex tested the recipe for her homemade ice cream sandwiches multiple times, dealing with a few recipe failures until she got a perfect result.

Thankfully, she shows us exactly how to get it right! Here’s how to make your own ice cream sandwiches at home.

Ice Cream Sandwich Ingredients:

2 1/2 ounces of all-purpose flour

2 ounces Dutch process cocoa

2 ounces room temperature unsalted butter

3 ounces light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/14 teaspoon baking soda

3 ounces boiling water

1 pint of any brand’s vanilla ice cream

