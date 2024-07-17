The Famous Sword In Stone Has Gone Missing, And It Appears Someone May Have Stolen It

After spending about 1,300 years wedged in the wall of a cliff high off the ground, the famous Durandal sword has mysteriously vanished without a trace.

Durandal was said to have been embedded in stone roughly 100 feet above a riverbank in the French town of Rocamadour. It is linked to mythology that rivals King Arthur’s Excalibur.

The sword that recently went missing is just a copy of the real Durandal, but it holds major symbolic significance in the town. It also served as a popular tourist attraction. Now, it is gone and has been presumed stolen.

On June 21, the sword disappeared from its place above a tributary of the River Dordogne sometime after nightfall. The next day, someone reported its absence, and authorities immediately launched an investigation.

The legend of Durandal started with a poem from the 11th century. In the poem titled “The Song of Roland,” the adventures of the knight Roland were detailed.

Roland wielded Durandal, which was entrusted to him by Charlemagne, king of the Franks in the 700s A.D. Charlemagne had supposedly received the sword from an angel.

Durandal was indestructible and had a blade that was sharper than all others. It even had the ability to slice through boulders.

During the Battle of Roncevaux Pass, Roland did not want his enemies to get their hands on Durandal.

He couldn’t smash it against stone because of its strength. So, with his last, dying breath, he threw it as far as he could.

