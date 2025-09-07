She Went To London For A Date With A Much Older Celebrity, And It Felt Like A Rom-Com

moofushi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most first dates happen at a local coffee shop or a casual dinner spot. Not many people would spend big bucks on a hotel reservation and first-class train tickets for someone they don’t even know—that is, unless they’ve got some money to spare.

But when TikToker Naomi (@naomittaylor) caught the attention of a celebrity at the age of 22, her love life suddenly felt more like an exciting rom-com.

She went on a date with a guy who was a well-known actor. He was also older, around her parents’ age range. They met on social media and had been talking for a few weeks before he asked her on a date.

She agreed, and their first date ended up being five hours away from her home. He even booked a hotel room and first-class train tickets for her.

Looking back, she would not recommend going on a first date so far away from home because you won’t know anyone in the area if you need help, which leaves you at the complete mercy of a stranger.

On the day of the date, he had a car pick her up and take her to the train station. As she was on the train to London, her mother texted her, asking where she was at.

After some badgering from her mother, she finally admitted that she was going on a first date in London with a well-known actor.

Of course, her mother was concerned for her safety. Telling your mother that you’re jetting off to meet up with a celebrity is a surefire way to trigger a few worried texts.

But Naomi reassured her, saying that he had millions of followers and a reputation to uphold, so she didn’t expect any funny business from him.

Finally, she arrived at her destination. He and his chauffeur were there, waiting to receive her. The chauffeur grabbed all her bags, and they walked to the car together.

They drove to the hotel, checked in, dropped off the bags, got seated at a restaurant, and ordered food and drinks.

She ended up having a lovely night, but she did get a little too drunk. That was all that really happened, which was lucky because it could’ve gone way worse.