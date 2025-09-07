She Got Fired From Her Job As A Nanny, And She Thinks It Was Because The Father Was Hitting On Her

New Africai - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When she was in her 20s, Stephanie (@stephaniematto) was fired from her nannying job working for a high-profile family, and she thinks it was because the father was hitting on her.

At the time, she lived in New York City on the Upper West Side and was attending acting school. She had her afternoons and evenings free, so she applied for a nannying position that required her to pick up this family’s daughter from her private school and take her back home.

They were looking for someone who was bilingual, involved in the arts, and played the piano. Stephanie fit the description perfectly, and the family hired her immediately.

The job seemed pretty ordinary at first, until she noticed the father behaving strangely. He was a high-profile person in the sports industry.

Stephanie did not have much interaction with the father, but he would hang out with them once in a while during her shift. He became extremely interested in her life.

When she told him that she was an aspiring actress, he said that made sense because she was so beautiful.

She accepted the compliment at the time, but looking back, it was definitely a red flag. Another time, she was chopping something in the kitchen, when he came up behind her and reached over to pull open a drawer, pressing his body against hers in the process.

Then, she suddenly got a new follower on social media. The account had the logo of a sports team as the profile picture. The person would message her, saying how much they wanted to get to know her.

When the father came home one day wearing a cap with the same sports logo, she put two and two together.

At home, she sent a message to the social media profile, telling them to stop pursuing her. A couple of hours later, she noticed the person was no longer following her. The account had been deleted altogether.

Two days later, the family informed her that they no longer needed her nannying services. Ever since then, she has not nannied for rich people.