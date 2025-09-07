She Gave Away All Her Money To Strangers Before Her Suicide Attempt, But The Money Somehow Returned To Her Later

A year ago, TikToker S (@scribblesbenice) attempted to take her own life. Before she did, she withdrew all the money from her bank account and gave it away to strangers.

But somehow, all the money returned to her account later.

So, on the day of her attempt, she went to the bank to do an in-person withdrawal. She took out over $5,000 and handed various bills to random people she encountered.

She went to a few local restaurants and put dollar bills in the tip jars. She handed out $100 bills to homeless people, single mothers, and families with children.

At the time, she was not in a rational state of mind. She believed that giving away all her money would make her decision permanent.

She wanted to be remembered as a good person who made other people’s lives easier in this small way.

About three and a half weeks later, she woke up from a coma in an inpatient facility. A social worker stopped by and asked her if she had any bills to take care of.

That’s when she realized that she didn’t have any money and started to panic.

She explained to the social worker how she had given all her money away. So, the social worker helped her call the bank. After she gave her information to the bank representative, she was told that the money was back in her account.

There was actually more money in her account than before, which she assumed was from a paycheck. Somehow, the money mysteriously reappeared, and to this day, she still does not know how that happened.

In the comments section, some TikTok users shared their theories for how the money got returned to her bank account.

“I hope this isn’t insensitive, but it seems like a good deed coming back to you. You were intentionally giving the money to those you wanted to help, and the deed was just returned to you,” commented one user.

“The bank maybe flagged it as suspicious as you might not have ever taken out that much money before, so they probably assumed it was fraud and just covered it,” theorized another.

“Maybe you were in a manic state and never actually withdrew the money? Maybe it was just in your head, and you thought you did,” speculated a third.