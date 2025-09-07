He Spent 19 Years In Prison And Got Released After Receiving A Conditional Pardon

Lumppini - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Jesse Crosson (@second_chancer) was 18 years old, he committed two serious crimes that hurt a lot of people, both directly and indirectly.

He was sentenced to 32 years in prison. After spending 19 years in prison, he received a conditional pardon and was released.

One of the conditions of his original sentence, a no-contact order, remained in place. So, he is not allowed to contact any of the people he harmed.

On the day of his sentencing, back when he was 18, most of his victims were there in the courtroom, and he was able to apologize to them and accept responsibility for his actions.

That day, he also told the judge that he wanted to get the help he needed so that he would not hurt anyone else ever again. He vowed to spend the next years of his life working on becoming a better person.

In another video, Jesse explained what he did to end up in prison. Just after his 18th birthday, he committed two separate and unrelated crimes—a robbery and a shooting.

He and his partners in crime had burned all their bridges and had run out of money, which led them to rob a house.

One of his co-defendants told them about a restaurant owned by terrible people. The owners only hired undocumented immigrants and paid them next to nothing. They also took home all the cash tips for themselves. So, if they robbed the owners, they would not be stealing from good people.

Jesse had no idea if this story was true or not, but at the time, it allowed him to justify doing something very wrong. They went to break into this home that they thought was empty because there were no cars parked outside.

However, it turned out that someone was home, and they traumatized this person by breaking in and ruining their home.

The backstory behind the shooting was that he was paranoid and thought everyone was out to get him. His friend offered to sell him a handgun.

But his friend had bought the gun from two guys who had stolen it. So, a few weeks later, these guys showed up at his friend’s house and wouldn’t leave.

Jesse got on the phone with them and threatened the guys to try to make them leave. They agreed to meet up in a parking lot. When he arrived, he got a bad feeling that someone was going to get hurt, so he turned around and left. The guys chased him down the road.

When one of them reached behind to grab something, Jesse thought he was grabbing a gun. So, he whipped out his own gun and fired at them. He hit both of the guys, so it is a miracle that they are alive today.

Jesse believes that getting arrested was the best thing that could’ve happened to him because it pulled him out of the bad lifestyle that he had gotten into.