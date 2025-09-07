She Refused To Pay For Her Friend’s Sushi After She Claimed To Have Forgotten Her Wallet, Since She’s Worried She’s Being Taken Advantage Of

djoronimo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Forgetting your wallet once is an accident. Twice is careless. But when it happens every single time you go out? That’s not forgetfulness, that’s freeloading.

Back in college, this 27-year-old woman made friends with a girl named Emily, and they’ve been tight ever since then. They frequently enjoy going out to eat together, but lately, Emily has developed an obnoxious habit.

Emily claims to have forgotten her wallet, which means she’s stuck picking up the bills. The first few times Emily did this, she thought it was an honest mistake and happily paid for Emily’s food.

But now it’s become something of an ugly routine, and Emily is not reimbursing her.

“Last weekend we went to a new sushi place, and as expected, she didn’t have her wallet. I told her I wasn’t covering her this time,” she explained.

“She got upset and said I was being cheap and a bad friend. I reminded her that this has happened several times before, and it’s not fair to put me in that position every time we go out.”

Emily accused her of being too dramatic and reminded her that friends should jump in to help one another out when they need something.

The problem she has is that she’s concerned Emily is getting too comfortable and taking advantage of how kind she is. While she loves spending time with Emily, she doesn’t want Emily to view her as a personal ATM.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to refuse to pay for Emily’s sushi after the latest incident.

If Emily had any shame left, she’d be embarrassed, not defensive. But that’s the problem with people like her. The second you stop letting them use you, you’re the bad guy.

So no, I don’t think she was wrong to say no. And if Emily can’t bring anything to the table but excuses, maybe she shouldn’t be invited out anymore.

What do you think?

