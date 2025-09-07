She Did A Spell On Her Baby Daddy, And It Backfired

Rustic Witch - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @comediennenicolebunch was 22 or 23 years old, her best friend’s grandmother used to practice witchcraft. For instance, she would put the girls’ names in the freezer if she wanted them to stop doing something, and it always worked.

Her best friend’s grandmother would also put names in a jar of water and hide the jar somewhere in the house. This would prevent whoever’s name was in the jar from leaving or going anywhere.

Back then, she and her best friend wanted to find ways to keep their boyfriends in line. Her best friend’s grandmother instructed them to write the boyfriends’ names down and put the slip of paper under their pillows. The next day, they would reach out.

At the time, TikToker @comediennenicolebunch wouldn’t hear from her kids’ father for weeks, so she was determined to try the spell.

To her amazement, he would always call her the very next morning. The spells were consistently successful, and obviously, her best friend’s grandma knew what she was doing.

But everything went wrong when TikToker @comediennenicolebunch did one spell involving a jar. Her goal was to keep the father of her children home so he would stop going out and cheating on her.

She wrote his name down on a slip of paper and put it in a jar filled with some water. Then, she hid the jar in her house.

A month and a half later, he got arrested on a serious charge. When he finally got released on bond, he had to be on house arrest. He got released to her address, and they started repairing their relationship. They were in love and were getting along well.

But one day, when she was out shopping, he found the jar. Once she came home, he confronted her about the jar and told her to take his name out.

The spell instantly broke the second she removed his name. Soon, the conditions of his bond changed, allowing him to go out to certain places.

Eventually, he got off house arrest and started cheating again. But this time, it was different because he seemed like he hated her deeply.

The spell completely backfired, and she learned her lesson about messing with other people’s free will. To this day, they still do not get along.