Things Are Moving Too Fast With The Girl He Met On A Dating App, So He Wants To Ask Her To Leave His House And Go Home

Several months ago, this 26-year-old guy met a girl a year younger than him named Jessi on a dating app. They’ve been chatting ever since then, and he feels like they really developed a strong connection.

They only got to meet in person this past Thursday since Jessi lives 4 hours from where he does. The plan was for Jessi to come to his house on Thursday and stay with him for a handful of days before returning home.

On Thursday afternoon, Jessi got to his house, and they had an excellent time together. When Friday rolled around, they spent the morning working from home, and things were still wonderful.

Later on in the day, he began to feel quite sick. His stomach hurt and only increased in intensity as time went on.

Jessi jumped in to take care of him, running to the pharmacy and making him tea. When the clock struck midnight, he decided the pain was too intense, so he called his dad to take him to the Emergency Room.

He returned home at 3 a.m. with some medicine and a diagnosis: colitis. On Saturday morning, he continued to go downhill, so Jessi called an Uber to take him to the doctor.

This doctor diagnosed him with appendicitis, and he was in so much pain he was curled up in a ball on the floor with Jessi holding his head.

From the doctor’s office, he had to travel to a local clinic to get an ultrasound to confirm the appendicitis.

He waited forever to be seen at the clinic, and disappointingly enough, he was given inconclusive results, so he had to go to the hospital for an MRI.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.