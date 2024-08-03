Chicken Alfredo Just His Differently When It’s Made From Scratch, And Here’s How You Can Do It

Chicken Alfredo just hits differently when it’s made from scratch. TikToker Kristina (@keepingitkristina) has a Chicken Alfredo recipe where she makes it just like that.

You’ll be hooked after the first time you make it. There’s no store-bought sauce anywhere near here!

In a bowl, add one and a half teaspoons of garlic powder, a teaspoon of onion powder, one and a half teaspoons of dried oregano, three teaspoons of Italian seasoning, two teaspoons of lemon pepper, a teaspoon of dried basil, one-fourth teaspoon of pepper, a teaspoon each of salt and paprika, and two tablespoons of olive oil with three halved chicken breasts.

Once the chicken is nicely coated, add them to a pan on medium heat with some more olive oil.

After getting the chicken started, go ahead and begin cooking the pasta. Season the pasta water with a sprinkle of salt as well as some chicken bouillon.

Now, in a separate pot, start making the sauce. Throw in a stick of unsalted butter and about one and a half teaspoons of minced garlic.

Once the butter is melted, add two cups of heavy whipping cream, half a block of cream cheese, one and a half teaspoons of Italian seasoning, a teaspoon of dried oregano, a half teaspoon of salt and pepper, a dash of nutmeg, two cups of grated parmesan cheese, and a tablespoon of freshly chopped parsley.

Mix well by using a whisk to help the chunks of the cream cheese melt. Once the sauce is nicely melted down, turn the heat down to low and let it simmer on the stove.

If your sauce is a bit thicker than you’d like it to be, add in some pasta water to thin it out.

