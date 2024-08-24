He Blocked A Girl After She Made Him Feel Like A Simp And Asked Him To Get Married On Paper So She Could Stay In The Country

Have you ever met and started dating someone who made you act like a “simp?” This pop culture buzzword refers to when an individual, usually a guy, lets a woman walk all over them in pursuit of a relationship.

Unfortunately, “simp” behavior isn’t often reciprocated, either, leaving guys feeling used and desperate.

One 28-year-old man fell into this trap last year after he met a 24-year-old girl at his local gym. After he worked out, he ran into her in the elevator, and she actually gave him a compliment.

That’s what pushed him to start talking to her in the first place, and things quickly went downhill.

At first, they just went out for coffee and began talking regularly before they went out on a couple of dates.

“But I feel like the whole thing was a mistake fueled by desperation and loneliness because I was acting like a stupid simp,” he recalled.

All of a sudden, he started financially providing for this girl, paying for her food, and driving her all over the place.

However, that wasn’t the worst of it. Rather, one day, she actually asked him if he’d be willing to marry her “on paper.” That way, she could stay in the country if she did not get a job.

“She came here as an au pair with a limited visa,” he explained.

