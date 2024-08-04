He Cut Off His Toxic Mother-In-Law A Year Ago For Attacking His Wife While She Was Holding Their Son At His First Birthday Party

Have you ever been to a party that ended in some kind of tussle or physical violence? A man had to cut off his toxic mother-in-law after she tried to physically attack his wife at their kids’ birthday party.

He is 32 and has three young children with his 28-year-old wife. His two youngest kids have birthdays close together, so last year, they hosted a joint birthday party for them at his wife’s grandmother’s house, as she was too sick to go anywhere else.

Little did they know it would be one of the most chaotic parties they’ve ever attended.

His mother-in-law has always been quite a complicated woman, and at the time of the party, there was a lot of tension surrounding her because people were disappointed in her boyfriend, who is 12 years younger than her and is a “bum” with no job.

Then, on the day of his kids’ party, his mother-in-law was out of control and crossed many boundaries.

Everything was going well until his three-year-old daughter fell down a few times due to her excitement, and for some reason, that bothered his mother-in-law, so she tossed her inside the house.

“My parents, seeing this, rushed over to help her and dry her tears,” he said.

“My mother then told me what happened, and I promised to handle it. As I came out, she was then spanking our 2-year-old daughter.”

This was an awful sight, as he had no idea what his 2-year-old could’ve done to deserve a spanking. Additionally, his 2-year-old has Autism and doesn’t react well to that kind of punishment at all.

