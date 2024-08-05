He Opened His Neighbor’s Back Gate And Let Their New Dog Escape Because He Was Sick Of Listening To The Pup’s Barking For Months On End

Whether or not you love dogs, you’ll probably agree that the sound of a pup barking incessantly is enough to drive you nuts.

This issue is most common in apartment buildings, where units are so close together that it’s easy to hear everything going on in your neighbor’s living space. However, even if you live in a house in a neighborhood, sometimes a loud, barking dog can still be heard from your own property.

In these situations, what’s the best course of action? Would you talk to your neighbor and, if nothing changed, file a noise complaint?

Well, one man handled this same situation very differently after he tried all of the traditional routes, and the dog was still a problem.

For some context, he’s currently married, and he and his wife have a neighbor who got a new dog about three months ago. And apparently, the pup barks constantly all night, every night.

He and his wife are absolutely sick of it, too, especially because they had a baby right around the same time their neighbor got the dog.

“So, we are already tired. This [freaking] dog doesn’t help,” he said.

That’s why they’ve already reported their neighbor to both the city and animal control. Yet, the authorities have done nothing over the last two months since they filed their first complaint.

“And we’ve talked to our neighbor about it and have been dismissed. No one with any authority will do anything about it,” he explained.

