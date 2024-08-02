He Proposed To His Girlfriend, But Then She Gave Him The Ring Back

This guy and his girlfriend dated for seven long years without issues. But then, his girlfriend asked for them to go on a little break, which wasn’t completely out of nowhere.

She stated she wanted to take some space to consider where they should live, along with whether or not she felt like continuing to deal with his sisters, who are absolutely dismissive and rude towards her.

He lives in an expensive area quite close to Toronto, and his girlfriend had made it clear she wants to live somewhere more affordable, which put some tension on their relationship.

Adding to that, his parents have been pressuring them to live close to Toronto, which has caused his girlfriend to be concerned about affording it all.

Anyway, he and his girlfriend were on a break for a week when he realized he wanted to propose to her.

He thought showing this level of commitment would prove to his girlfriend that he’s there for her no matter what and willing to stay by her side to work through all of the doubts she’s been having.

Previously, they discussed getting engaged after beginning their careers, but they are two and a half years into their jobs, so he thought the timing aligned with what they talked about in the past.

“I surprised her by buying a ring, flowers, and champagne and meeting her at her house to ask her parents before she got home from work,” he explained.

“They were all excited, and when she walked in, I dropped to one knee and did the thing. She was stunned and was like, “Oh [snap], that’s crazy.” “I don’t know if I can.” I realize I should have given her space, but I didn’t want her to disappear.”

