He Said His Daughter’s Dream Of Becoming A Pop Star Was Unrealistic Because She Wants To Skip College And Move To Los Angeles To Focus On Her Music Career

This 45-year-old man is currently married and has a young daughter named Emily, who is 17. And recently, he had to give her a dose of reality in regards to her career aspirations – and it’s caused a lot of drama at home.

For some context, Emily has always loved music and had big dreams of becoming a world-famous pop star.

“She’s incredibly talented and has been performing at local events and school functions for years,” he said.

Even so, he doesn’t think it’s smart to bank on becoming a famous musician – one of the most unlikely careers in the world – without a backup plan.

So, after Emily recently revealed how she intends to skip college and focus solely on her music after high school, he was concerned.

Apparently, his daughter wants to move to Los Angeles and genuinely believes that can can “make it big.”

But, while he finds her dedication and passion admirable, he’s really worried about the practicality of her dream. He wound up telling Emily this, too.

“The music industry is extremely competitive, and making it as a pop star is incredibly challenging,” he reasoned.

“I told Emily that while I support her passion for music, she should also consider a more realistic and stable career path.”

