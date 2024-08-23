He Threatened To Break Up With His Girlfriend If She Goes Through With Being A Surrogate For Two Of Her Best Friends

This man and his girlfriend have been dating for five months, and she has two best friends – who are a married gay couple with three children.

But, he only recently found out that his girlfriend and her friends had been discussing the idea of her being a surrogate for them for a couple of years.

“And it is now something that is being considered for the near future,” he revealed.

After learning that, he felt completely blindsided since his girlfriend never once brought up how she might be a surrogate one day.

“It feels really jarring to find out your girlfriend is seriously considering carrying and being the biological mother of another man’s baby,” he said.

So, amidst all the shock in the beginning, he simply didn’t know how to respond or react. Then, he had a few days to think everything over and ultimately told his girlfriend that he’d break up with her if she decided to go through with the surrogacy.

Well, she just accused him of overreacting and asked why he was having such a negative reaction to the idea.

This pushed him to admit to two different dealbreakers. First of all, he wasn’t comfortable with the idea of his girlfriend becoming someone else’s biological mom while they were in a relationship. Secondly, he didn’t want to be in a relationship with someone who was pregnant with another man’s child.

“I also told her I don’t understand why it needs to be her, and realistically, it makes more sense for them to choose someone not so involved in their lives,” he added.

