He Was Getting Busy With His Girlfriend When She Said His Best Friend’s Name Three Times

As the saying goes, fool someone once, shame on them; fool someone twice, shame on you. But what happens when you fool someone three times?

Over the weekend, this 24-year-old guy was spending time with his girlfriend, his two closest friends, and their girlfriends.

Two of the three girls in their friend group have been close for a long time, and he and his best friend began seeing them both earlier in the year.

He actually introduced this best friend to his girlfriend through a double date. Now, it’s been seven months since he’s been seriously seeing his own girlfriend, and they get along wonderfully.

“I would not say that I am in love with her, but I trust her, and the potential for falling in love was certainly there,” he explained.

He invited everyone to come to his family’s cabin for the very first time, and the weekend was excellent.

They barbecued, they played cards, they listened to music, and they soaked in the last few moments of summer.

As the night came to an end and everyone tucked away into their respective rooms, he and his girlfriend got busy.

Well, then his girlfriend said his best friend’s name three different times before it dawned on him what was coming out of her mouth.

