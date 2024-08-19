Her Boyfriend Hopped On Some Dating Apps To See If He Could Find A Girl Better Than Her

This 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and while they have known one another for more than a year, they only started dating 7 months ago.

Sadly, her boyfriend hasn’t been so convinced she’s the right one for him for a while, and he keeps saying he’s afraid they have too much in common.

He’s also concerned that they cannot help one another grow regarding attention to detail, fashion, and looks because of their overwhelming similarities.

However, her boyfriend swears he still likes her for exactly who she is…he just would rather she be more chic and less nerdy.

“One day, just after he met my parents, he mentioned that he’s still unsure about me and requested an open relationship,” she explained.

“I got a little hurt and told him that I’m not looking for anything [like that]. And so, if he wants to be in an open relationship, then I will consider this a breakup.”

They collectively decided they should take a few hours to think about being together and if it’s the right thing for them to do.

When they reconvened to discuss their feelings further, her boyfriend insisted that he only has eyes for her and doesn’t want another girl.

Right after those words were out of his mouth, he blurted out that he actually had signed up for a couple of dating apps to see what other girls were single and if he could “do better” than her.

