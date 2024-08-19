Her Boyfriend Just Admitted That He’s Married And Now She’s Envious Of His Wife

After dating her boyfriend for six months, this young woman was horrified to find out a few evenings ago that he’s actually married.

Her boyfriend promises that he’s separated from his wife, but she can’t hide how blindsided she is by everything.

Her boyfriend hasn’t once hinted to her in the months they’ve been together that he has a wife, and now she’s envious of this woman, even though she’s never met her.

Looking back, she can’t say her boyfriend gave her a reason to be wary. He has changed his Facebook status to show he’s in a relationship with her, but the one fishy thing he did is that he used to say at the beginning of their relationship that he had a ton of roommates, and she couldn’t come over to his place since they agreed not to have significant others over.

She thinks now that her boyfriend was living with his wife for awhile, and that’s the reason why she wasn’t able to visit him in his own home.

A couple of weeks ago, he said his roommates moved out, and then he allowed her to come over. She just trusted what he said.

According to her boyfriend, he has to be separated from his wife for an entire year until he can divorce her, as that’s a requirement from the state where they live.

“He then proceeded to tell me that they HAVE been separated for a year, but the thought of divorce just hadn’t crossed his mind,” she explained.

“In fact, his exact words were, “I forgot about it,” and he said he’s been spending all of his time and attention on me. I feel incredibly hurt and betrayed.”

