Her Boyfriend’s A Psychologist Who Just Staged An Intervention For Her, Even Though She’s Not An Addict

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend have been dating for the last three years, and she can honestly sit here and say they have had zero problems.

Her boyfriend is the definition of perfect, and he’s an incredibly loving person. But then, a week ago, something happened that shook her to her core.

She came home from work one day and was shocked to walk into an intervention staged by her boyfriend.

All of her loved ones were present, and her boyfriend convinced them all that she’s an addict, even though she’s not.

“For context, I have no history of drug use, no behavioral signs that would suggest addiction and no reason for him to believe otherwise,” she explained.

“I believe he knows I’m not on drugs because he has said things to my mom and sister that he knows to be untrue: that things have gone missing around the house (they haven’t), that I’ve used his credit card to withdraw money (I don’t even have his card details), and that I’ve been acting erratically (absolutely nothing out of the ordinary).”

“When I confronted him about all of this, he said, “It’s not about the drugs; it’s about making sure you’re safe.” My partner is a psychologist and has convinced my entire family I am displaying all the hallmark signs of drug addiction.”

All of her family members and friends have been urging her to get the help she so desperately needs, but they won’t listen to her.

Nobody is on her side; instead, they’re saying she’s in denial when she tries to defend herself against these false accusations.

