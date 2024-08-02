Her Chicken Cutlet Recipe Is Topped With A Summery Tomato, Nectarine, Mozzarella, And Olive Salad

Now that it’s August, I feel like we need to soak in as much summer as we can while we still have it because before we know it, it’s going to be fall.

One of my big initiatives is making sure I get through a list of summery recipes that I’ve wanted to try before the weather starts to cool down and we’re back to making cozy dishes like soup and pasta.

TikToker Saturday Table, who goes by @saturdaytable on the platform, recently shared a recipe she promised would turn into your new favorite summer dish, and her creation doesn’t disappoint.

Her recipe serves four people and is for chicken cutlets topped with a summery salad made of tomatoes, nectarines, mozzarella, and olives.

First, let’s start by making her chicken cutlets. She takes two chicken breasts that weigh around 1 to 1.25 pounds and slices them in half.

Next, she pounds the chicken cutlets so they’re 1/4 to 1/2 an inch thick before tossing some salt on them.

Grab three shallow bowls, and put 1 cup of flour in one bowl, 1 cup of Panko bread crumbs in the second bowl, and two beaten eggs in the third bowl. Add salt and pepper to every bowl.

Pick up your chicken cutlets one by one and first place them in the flour, then the eggs, and finally, the breadcrumbs.

Heat some olive oil in a heavy skillet using medium heat, and place the cutlets one by one in the pan to cook.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.