Her Cream Cheese Smoked Sausage Pasta Recipe Is Budget-Friendly And Takes 20 Minutes To Make

With the price of pretty much everything being through the roof right now, it’s not a bad time to start thinking about what you can make for dinner that’s friendly on your wallet.

I’ve been looking around on the internet lately to find some delicious and budget-friendly dishes to try out, and TikToker Jessica Jordan, who goes by @jesicajordan44, actually has one of my new favorite things to make.

She makes a pretty excellent cream cheese smoked sausage pasta, and it only takes 20 minutes to make.

First, Jessica boils water to get ready to cook eight ounces of pasta, which basically breaks down to half of a standard-size box.

Next, Jessica dices up one white onion and slices up a package of smoked sausage. She then puts a pan on the stove with some olive oil in it and adds the onions to sautee them.

From there, she adds the pasta to the other pot of boiling water on the stove. After the onions are properly sauteed, she puts the sausage in the same pan and throws in a spoonful of diced garlic, mixes it, and cooks for one more minute.

When the pasta is done cooking, she strains the water out and places the pasta into the pan with the onions and sausage.

Jessica then grabs eight ounces of cream cheese, softens it in the microwave, and puts it in the now-empty pot the pasta was cooking in.

Jessica adds 1 cup of chicken broth to the cream cheese, then uses a whisk to break it all up and mix it in before putting in some Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper as her husband hilariously comments on what she’s doing.

