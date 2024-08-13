Her Fiancé Dumped Her, Then Got Married To A Hot, Younger Girl Less Than A Year Later

A year ago, this 33-year-old woman says her nightmare started. She got engaged to her 34-year-old fiancé after dating for a decade.

She accepts that they had both good moments and bad throughout their time together. Her fiancé battled anger problems and picking up after himself. She gained a lot of weight, and she tried to lose it, but that impacted his attraction to her.

Last August, her fiancé began to pull back, and he wasn’t interested in helping her plan their engagement party and wedding.

The distance only grew between them when he got an incredible job offer and had to go to Vancouver for it.

The instant he came home, she could tell that he was going to dump her.

“He broke up with me, and I was devastated,” she explained. “But what came next was even harder to bear.”

“He had a new girlfriend just a month later – a woman in her late 20s, skinny, with lighter skin than mine, and what many men would consider “hot.” Personally, I don’t think she is. I consider myself quite attractive. My friends often tell me that I am [attractive], capable, and many other things.”

“This June, he married her. What I had hoped for over all these years, she achieved in just months. I am still deeply hurt. I resent her for taking what was once mine.”

She is pained by the fact that he was able to get rid of her after 10 years together and then go on to marry the attractive younger woman he found in less than a year of dating.

