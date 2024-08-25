Her Fiancé Used An AI App To See What His Female Coworkers Look Like Without Clothes On

One day, this 23-year-old girl and her 25-year-old fiancé were chitchatting about a couple of things when her fiancé mentioned that he doesn’t believe in ethics.

He then admitted to her that he had used an AI app in order to see what his female coworkers look like without clothes on.

He insisted that since it was not real and nobody was hurt in any way, it wasn’t a big deal at all.

She was horrified and asked him when exactly he had done that. He replied that it was only a few months ago.

She questioned him about his motive, and he informed her that he did it out of curiosity and nothing more.

“Why his colleagues?” she wondered. “He’s in front of a computer; there’s a world wide web inside with millions of photos; why his acquaintances?”

“A random pic from the internet wouldn’t be interesting. It’s like when you’re a kid, and you get a peek under a girl’s skirt. That’s the feeling,” he said.

She revealed to her fiancé that she was uneasy and said if the tables were turned, would he have a problem?

Apparently, her fiancé still failed to see why this was so upsetting. Even if she felt super attracted to someone, she would never put their photos into an AI app to see what’s potentially underneath their clothing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.