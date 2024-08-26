Her Friend Left A Date When The Guy Shunned Small Talk, But Couldn’t Come Up With Something Deep To Discuss

Communication is the key to connection, especially when it comes to dating. Unfortunately, some men are unable to carry on a conversation.

TikToker Danielle (@yellerweller) is sharing a story about her friend who went on a bad first date with a guy who shunned the idea of small talk but couldn’t think of something deep to discuss.

So, her friend matched with a guy on a dating app. He didn’t have much information about himself listed on his profile, but he was very polite during their interactions and often complimented her. So, they set up a date at a coffee shop.

When they met up, they started chatting. She tried to ask him some questions about his job and his favorite music to get to know him better. He answered the questions but didn’t ask her any in return. The whole exchange had taken just a couple of minutes.

That’s when he threw up his hands and informed her that he didn’t really want to have small talk because it was shallow and meaningless. Instead, he wanted to discuss topics that were more deep and interesting.

But when she encouraged him to dive into a topic of his choice, he looked taken aback and asked if she had anything more meaningful to say to him.

Again, she urged him to lead the discussion or give her an example of something to talk about so they could have a conversation.

He couldn’t think of anything to say and was growing increasingly frustrated. He kept trying to get her to talk about something that was deep or fascinating to him.

Once it became clear that he had nothing to offer, she told him she wasn’t interested in him and left the date.

