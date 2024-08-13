Her Friend Went Off On Her Because She Said She Found Her Husband The Most Attractive After They Had A Baby Together

Many women agree that men often seem 10x more attractive when they prove they’re good with babies and can be attentive to their wife’s needs, especially after starting a family.

A woman was recently scolded by her friend when she admitted that she thinks her husband is his most attractive after they welcomed a new baby.

She is 42 and has been married to her 44-year-old husband for 18 years. They have six kids together, ranging in age from 17 to three.

Despite any stress they may have experienced with that many kids, she loves her husband dearly and knows they make a great team as parents and as a married couple.

Recently, she hosted a few friends while her husband was at work. As usual, they talked about their lives, kids, and marriages.

At one point, they got to talking about why they’re attracted to their husbands.

“I said that my attraction for my husband has always spiked right after we had each of our kids,” she recalled.

“One of my friends went nuclear on me after I said that and said that was very disrespectful to my husband.”

She was taken aback by her friend’s reaction, as she felt her words were totally misconstrued. Then, she tried explaining that she meant her husband had always been extra attentive, caring, and nurturing whenever she had a baby.

