Her Husband Blamed Her For Their Accidental Pregnancy And Hasn’t Been Supportive At All, So She Doesn’t Want Him In The Delivery Room

This 38-year-old woman and her husband, who is 40, already have three kids together. But she’s currently pregnant again, so their fourth is on the way.

They weren’t actually planning to have any more children, though, which is why the pregnancy came as a big shock. In fact, they’d made sure to use protection, so both she and her husband were very surprised.

Moreover, her husband actually had the nerve to “blame” her for the pregnancy, and in the beginning, he kind of iced her out over it.

“Months went by, and he seemed to accept the fact that we were going to have another baby. Or so I thought,” she said.

Throughout her pregnancy, her husband just hasn’t really been there for her. He only attended one doctor’s appointment with her. And, of course, it was for the major ultrasound appointment – which takes place at 22 weeks.

Aside from that, her husband hasn’t bothered showing up for any more appointments, and he never asks how they went.

“He’s never wanted to feel the baby move, and he’s never even bought the baby anything,” she added.

Rather, she and her family members have just been buying all the baby’s furniture and essentials together.

Plus, over the past two months, her husband has been very consistently cold and distant.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.