Her Husband Blatantly Checks Out Other Women In Front Of Her, And She’s Not Sure If He’s Trying To Find A Side Piece

This 39-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and they have had one constant problem throughout the entire time that they have been together: her husband’s inability to ignore other women.

Back when they first began dating, her husband flirted and checked out whatever woman came across his path nonstop, but they managed to move past it.

A decade ago, they tied the knot and went on to have kids together. She’s currently in amazing shape, and her confidence is at an all-time high, except for the fact that her husband is back to checking out other women in front of her.

“When we go to dinner parties, and an attractive woman is there, I notice he has to smile at them,” she explained.

“He doesn’t do anything else, but he absolutely has to make eye contact and/or smile. And when there is an attractive woman in public in front of him- regardless of her age- he will stare, and stare and stare.”

“His parents were visiting, and a waitress was making eye contact with him, and I just could not take it; I said to him, “Would you like to take a picture of her? Where’s your phone? I can help you.” He continues to deny saying I’m seeing things, I’m crazy- you know the drill. But I know what I’m seeing.”

She has taken the time to tell her husband that she feels deeply hurt by his wandering eyes and that it makes her feel like she’s unimportant or not as good as other girls out there.

She can’t understand why her husband continues to keep hurting her, especially since he claims to still love her.

Yesterday, she attended a circus with her husband, and he was absolutely enamored with one of the women who was a face painter and acrobat.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.