His Girlfriend Expects Him To Pay For Half Their Groceries, Yet She Spends His Money On Selfish Purchases Instead Of Food

Splitting expenses with your partner should be simple: half the rent, half the groceries, half the takeout. But imagine handing over your share of the grocery bill every two weeks, only to find out it’s being used to fund new work outfits and jackets you’ve never seen before.

That’s the situation this guy finds himself in. What started as a fair, equal setup has slowly turned into a one-sided system where “groceries” now includes his girlfriend’s wardrobe upgrades, and he’s expected to keep paying up without asking questions. Is he being unreasonable, or just finally drawing a boundary?

He currently lives with his girlfriend, and they split their bills and rent evenly. They also equally share their grocery bills.

Every two weeks, his girlfriend goes grocery shopping with her mom instead of with him. He’s asked to go with her before, but his girlfriend uses the time to bond with her mom.

“She’ll go shopping and then tell me how much it was, and I’ll transfer her half of the money. This has worked fine, but I’ve started noticing she’s coming back with things that are just for her and not groceries,” he explained.

“An example of this is a few weeks ago, she came back with some new trousers and shirts for work. The time after that was a lot of food, specifically for her to take to work, and then this weekend she came back with a jacket.”

“The bill this week was a lot higher than usual, so I asked if it was because of the jacket, and she said, yeah. I told her that I’m meant to be paying for groceries, not for her clothes.”

He told his girlfriend that his money should be exclusively spent on groceries for them and nothing else. As a solution to the problem, he let his girlfriend know that he was willing to go grocery shopping with her to make sure she spent his money on food, or he suggested that she let him have the receipt so he could look at the purchases.

His girlfriend replied by calling him illogical, but he said it’s not his responsibility to purchase clothes for her, and if she wants to buy things exclusively for herself, she needs to use her own money.

He underscored once more that when he gives her grocery money, it shouldn’t be spent on anything else, but she kept on arguing with him.

She called him unreasonable for a second time and complained that she wasn’t buying a ton of things for herself, so he shouldn’t have a problem with it.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for refusing to give his girlfriend money for half of their groceries when that cash is going to selfish purchases.

