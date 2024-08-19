Her Husband Got His Employee Pregnant, And She’s Upset That He Might Marry The Girl

There’s no other option but divorce for this woman, who tied the knot with her husband four years ago, but she’s still mourning the fact that her marriage is over, and it all came about in an upsetting way.

She can tell you exactly why she married him in the first place, even though he’s a horrible human being.

In the beginning, she thought her husband was strong. He overcame poverty, abuse, and growing up in foster care. Her husband has fought hard for his success, and he’s intelligent.

So, while she can speak to the reason she walked down the aisle, she doesn’t have a good argument for why she remained by his side in the past few years.

“My husband has always been narcissistic and treated people like they are worthless,” she explained.

“He was acting better with me and never made me feel like I am not enough, but he was always pretty cold with me. We are both 38, and he runs a couple of successful businesses. Not to say that he is also active in charity.”

“It’s because of his God complex, not genuine care for the unfortunate ones. He employed a younger woman who is 25. She is stunning, and I was jealous, to be honest. But he said he needed a very beautiful girl to attract donors and convince people to donate.”

Her envy ended and was replaced with a growing sense of pity. Her husband treated this poor girl like nothing she could ever do was good enough for his standards.

She actually thought this girl was good at her job. One time, this girl was late, and her husband docked her pay by 20% as punishment.

