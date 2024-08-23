Her Husband Lied About How Serious He Was With A Former Flame, And It’s Giving Her The Ick

When you start dating someone, and they don’t eventually give you details on their love life and past relationships, it’s understandable if you start feeling suspicious.

A woman has gotten the ‘ick’ after discovering that her husband lied about his previous relationship before they got married.

She and her husband are 43 and have two children, who are his from his last marriage. When she met her husband, they had a “whirlwind romance” and quickly fell in love. She has spent years supporting his business and helping him raise his kids.

Their relationship was something she really needed, as when she was 35, her boyfriend tragically took his life, and she was deeply traumatized, needing six years to be on her own and heal. She’s been a changed woman ever since and now deeply values honesty and loyalty.

“When I met my now husband, we had a conversation about our pasts, and I was very transparent about my life, experiences, and boundaries,” she said.

“Given I was so open, I expected the same in return. I was not expecting explicit details; however, when I simply asked when his last relationship ended, he told me that he had a ‘Covid-19 fling’ that lasted just a few months.”

Her husband was very nonchalant regarding his former flame, so she didn’t think about it again for a while. But then, a few months after their wedding, one of her coworkers asked her who was “the blonde” her husband used to date. She wondered what she meant, and her coworker told her to look at her husband’s social media profiles.

She doesn’t have Facebook or Instagram, but this incident made her download them. When she did, she saw tons of pictures of her husband and his alleged “fling,” the blonde woman, on his profile.

Through the posts, she collected that they stayed together for not months but two whole years, and he was clearly in love with her, posting all sorts of photos with super lovey-dovey captions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.