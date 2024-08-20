Her Husband’s So Angry With Her For Not Allowing His Mom In The Delivery Room That She’s Worried He Might Not Even Show Up

This 22-year-old woman and her husband, who is 28, are currently expecting a baby girl together. And now that she’s reaching the end of her pregnancy, she will be giving birth in around two weeks.

So, just a few days ago, she and her husband were discussing their birth plan, and he brought up who was going to be in the delivery room. In addition to her mom, sister, and her best friend, he said that his mom would also “obviously” be in the room.

To her, though, there was nothing obvious about it, and his statement caught her really off guard – particularly because they’d discussed this in the past, and she had already told him that she didn’t want her mother-in-law there.

She proceeded to remind her husband of that, too, and pointed out how he must have forgotten.

“Actually, I would prefer it if she wasn’t in the room during the birth. But I don’t mind if she comes in to visit before the birth and after the birth,” she told her husband.

Well, he didn’t understand why and immediately became upset. He thought it was unfair that she got to have family in the delivery room while he didn’t, and he claimed that it was his baby being born as well.

Again, she reiterated that his family was welcome to visit before or after she gave birth. She simply didn’t want to feel exposed in front of his family.

“And I especially don’t feel comfortable with his mom being there at all because she had shamed me and judged me during my entire pregnancy, but I was willing to compromise so he doesn’t feel like he can’t have any family there,” she added.

Despite her attempts to compromise, her husband wasn’t happy with the plan and proceeded to scream at her. He also kept going over how it was his daughter, too.

