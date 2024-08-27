Her Mom Gave Her Older Brother Her $3.5 Million Dollar Home As An Inheritance, Yet She And Her Twin Sister Received Nothing

There’s no way around it: money always seems to bring out the worst in families, specifically when it comes down to inheritances.

Inheritances can be a touchy topic for several reasons, such as complicated family dynamics and the fact that dividing up assets and cash is just an emotional process for everyone involved.

This 45-year-old woman is one of three children. She has a twin sister and an older brother who is 49.

Their 68-year-old mom is still alive, and her mom just gave her brother an early inheritance that is causing drama in their family.

“My mother bequeathed her $3.5M house free and clear to my oldest brother as an inheritance while giving me and my sister nothing close to that,” she explained.

“My brother is a good man. And I never disliked my brother…until now. I feel sick and disgusted by my mother’s blatant, outrageous display of favoritism.”

“My brother is a medical surgeon. He is not having a financial difficulty. He does NOT need more money than me or my sister.”

She decided to question her mom about why her brother got such an enormous inheritance while she and her sister were left with a pittance.

Her mom pointed out that her own mom had done the exact same thing, giving all of her money and assets to the oldest brother in their family, and nobody complained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.