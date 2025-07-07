She Found A Lost Phone At The Mall, But After The Owner Screamed At Her And Treated Her Like She Stole It, She Refused To Hand It Over

As they say, “no good deed goes unpunished,” meaning that when you do something kind for other people, it sometimes backfires on you.

Over the weekend, this woman was at the mall, and when she was using the bathroom, she spotted an iPhone that had been left behind.

The phone had been placed in do-not-disturb mode, so she quickly changed that, figuring the woman who owned the phone would most likely call to look for it.

“I didn’t want to mess with it too much, just wanted to make sure I could return it to the rightful owner as soon as possible,” she explained.

She took the phone out of the bathroom and began attempting to find a lost and found desk or the mall’s security office so she could drop the phone off there.

She was walking through the mall on her journey when the phone began ringing, so she picked it up, suspecting it was the owner.

“I answered, expecting a frantic or relieved person. Instead, I got, “WHY do you have my phone?” immediately shouted at, no hello, no context,” she said.

“I explained calmly that I found it in the restroom and was just trying to return it or hand it over to mall security. Instead of being thankful, she snapped about how this was such a hassle, that they were already in the car going home, and now had to turn around and come back.”

“At that point, I was fed up. So I told her, ‘I’m leaving your phone exactly where you left it. I don’t care anymore. Pray no one else picks it up before you do.’ And I hung up.”

She went back to the bathroom and put the phone where she found it, but it was not in plain view for someone to steal it.

She spoke about the incident with the phone to a few of her friends. Some of them think she was rude and overdramatic for putting the phone back in the bathroom, and they believe she should have brought it to security instead.

Others feel that the phone’s owner was incredibly nasty, and she wasn’t obligated to keep the phone safe after being treated as if she had stolen the device.

What do you think?

