Her Niece Got Pregnant And Ran Away From Home Twice, But She Doesn’t Want Her Living Under Her Roof

This 40-year-old woman has a two-bedroom house, and it’s pretty chaotic under her roof. She lives with her 19-year-old daughter, who is home from college for the summer, and her two sisters, who came from the other side of the world to visit her for a bit.

So, as you can imagine, four women in a house without enough bedrooms to accommodate them all leaves no room.

Three days ago at midnight, she was surprised to find her 21-year-old niece knocking on her door with her toddler daughter in tow.

Her niece mentioned that she had split up with her boyfriend and needed someone to crash, but just for the evening.

She didn’t want to leave her niece and her niece’s daughter out there, so she let them come in, fed them, and had her squish into the bed with her daughter.

Before going to sleep, her niece filled her in on everything: her boyfriend gambled all of his money away, and they had been evicted from their place.

She was puzzled that her niece came to her, since her brother (who is her niece’s dad) is a couple of blocks away from her.

The following morning, her daughter wanted to know if her niece staying with them was going to be a longer-term deal, since her daughter enjoys her alone time.

It certainly didn’t help that her niece was barging into her daughter’s bedroom without knocking before entering and allowing her toddler to help herself to her daughter’s belongings.

Well, she decided to call her brother up and see if he would be willing to take her niece in as a solution to move her on faster.

“He said no, and it is the life she has chosen to live. For the days that she has lived with me, I offered her food for her and her daughter,” she explained.

Now, it’s important to understand that her niece got pregnant and ran away from home not once, but twice, and that’s why her brother is sick and tired of her.

At 16 was the first time her niece got pregnant and ran away, but her baby passed away due to not receiving proper medical care.

Her brother allowed her niece to move back in under one condition: she had to buckle down and focus on school, as well as her future.

The second time her niece got pregnant and left home was two years after that, and she dropped out of school at the same time, so her brother basically disowned her.

Her brother is of the opinion that once you make bad choices, it’s on you and you alone to fix them, so that’s why he’s washed his hands of her niece.

Anyway, last night her niece stated that she was headed over to her friend’s house to get her personal things, and she responded that she cannot continue to stay with her.

She reminded her niece that she has six mouths to feed with two extra people in the house, and it was too much of a burden for her.

“I told her I will be giving her some money so that she can afford food and shelter for a week, but it would be impossible for me to let her and her daughter stay with me,” she said.

“She got pretty furious at me and shouted that no one was there for her and left the house. I felt pretty bad. But my daughter is saying I shouldn’t feel bad, as my niece has both of her parents in her life, and it isn’t my duty to provide for her.”

“I really wish I could do something for her, but the economy is terrible right now.”

Do you think she should feel bad for not being able to help out her niece?

