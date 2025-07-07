She Stood Up To Her Mean Mother-In-Law, But Her Husband Says She Humiliated The Woman

Dragosh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I feel like you either get a really kind mother-in-law or a super nasty one; there is no in-between. This woman’s mother-in-law is the definition of a mean girl. Her mother-in-law will buy her presents, but there’s a hidden, offensive meaning that’s always attached.

On one occasion, her mother-in-law bought her a pretty pricey face cream. While that seems exciting, her mother-in-law told her it should help fix all the wrinkles on her face (even though she has none).

Another example of how rude her mother-in-law is that this woman purchased her a cookbook, and mentioned it should be a good tool for helping her create meals that ‘taste a little more like real food.’

“I swear I felt my soul leave my body. And she said it right in front of her son, my husband, and he just laughed like she made a funny little joke,” she explained.

“But it’s not funny. It’s every single time. Every “gift” has a message: you’re not good enough, you’re not doing enough, you’ll never be enough. I’ve tried to let it go. I tried smiling through it. I tried being polite.”

“I even told myself, ‘At least she’s giving you something.’ But last weekend, she handed me this super fancy dress. I was stunned until she said, ‘Finally, something flattering. You really shouldn’t wear those tight tops, you know your shape can’t handle it.’ I just…snapped.”

She simply couldn’t take it anymore, and she replied that she didn’t want her mother-in-law’s presents if they came along with disparaging remarks.

She told her mother-in-law she could keep her gifts from now on, and her mother-in-law acted as if she had hit her instead of standing up to her.

Her husband instantly got angry at her and accused her of humiliating his mom. Her mother-in-law is now moping around, acting like a victim, and saying she’s the one who took her kindness for granted.

Dragosh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Small side note here: her husband normally reacts by staying silent or laughing along with what his mom says, and that’s hurtful too.

“But like…is it really kindness if it makes me feel like crap every time? He thinks I overreacted. I think I finally stood up for myself,” she continued.

“But now everything’s tense. Like, walking on eggshells, level tense. So now I’m stuck questioning myself. Was I rude? Did I go too far?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski