His Girlfriend Wants To Move In With Him And Bring Her Kids, So He Thinks He Has To Dump Her

Beti Argi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eight months ago, this 34-year-old man started seeing his 41-year-old girlfriend. And while he does refer to her as his girlfriend, make no mistake, they are not in a serious relationship.

His girlfriend had gotten out of an ugly divorce back when he met her, and she made it clear she was only interested in a fun time with no strings attached.

He agreed that he wasn’t interested in something serious either, before stating he never wants to have children.

He only said that last part, as his girlfriend has two daughters who are currently in high school, so he felt it was important to address the topic of children ASAP.

“We’ve had effortless chemistry, but we’ve never gotten more serious over the time of our relationship. A few days ago, she brought up the idea of her and her kids moving into my place,” he explained.

“I figured because I live on the beach, she just wanted an upgraded lifestyle, but then she brought up how the town I live in has a much better public school system than the one she’s living in now.”

While his girlfriend is lovely, and her daughters seem to be too, based on his interactions with them, he was under the impression they were keeping everything casual.

He doesn’t understand how he can jump into acting as a stepdad to his girlfriend’s kids literally overnight when all they have really been so far is hookup buddies.

He is struggling with how to be honest with his girlfriend about his feelings, as he doesn’t think she will just accept that and move on.

“I feel like if a woman wants to move in with you, you’re beyond the casual stage. She’s even joked a couple times recently about how she knows she can’t give me anything I don’t already have, but she can always give me a cute baby SMH,” he continued.

“Like I said, she’s really nice, but this is just way too much all at once.”

So, this is why he’s thinking he doesn’t have a choice but to dump his girlfriend, as they are not on the same page with their expectations.

What advice do you have for him?

