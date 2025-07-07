She Asked Her In-Laws To Pay Her Six Figures A Year Since They Want Her To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

vladdeep - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If your future spouse and their family asked you to walk away from your high-paying job to be a stay-at-home parent, would you be willing to do that?

This 27-year-old woman’s future in-laws are extremely wealthy, and they come from old money. Her fiancé, Tim, works as a teacher, even though he doesn’t have to at all. As for her, she makes more than $170,000 at her own job, which is starkly different than Tim’s income.

“He doesn’t make as much, but he has a trust fund, so he works sort of as public service. It’s big in his family,” she explained.



“Recently, I had a weird conversation with him and his folks. They think that after the wedding, I should quit working and be a stay-at-home mom.”

“I thought they were joking and kind of laughed. They are perfectly serious. They think it’s emasculating that I earn more than Tim.”

If she sits and thinks about the life she has ahead of her, she will be able to run circles around Tim, income-wise.

Luckily, Tim’s trust fund is somewhere in the lower end of seven figures. She knows Tim could pay her what she should be earning annually, since he has enough money; however, his trust has rules that prevent him from doing that.

As for Tim’s mom, she has even more money than Tim does, so she came up with an idea. She asked Tim’s parents to create a trust fund just for her.

“They must contribute my gross earnings yearly with bumps for anticipated raises and promotions. The deposits would be for the next 35 years,” she added.

vladdeep – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“That way, I’m a stay-at-home mom, Tim is the breadwinner, and I’m protected in the case of a divorce. They went…nuts.”

“Apparently, I’m ridiculous for thinking they will give me money. I offered a compromise. I sign a prenup wherein I am entitled to half of Tim’s trust fund in the case of divorce, if I give up my career.”

Tim’s parents were not thrilled with her compromise either. So, here she is, wondering how on earth her future in-laws expect her to walk away from her job without any security in place.

Her own mom thinks she’s impolite to make everything about money, but she doesn’t feel that’s unreasonable at all considering what’s on the line.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

