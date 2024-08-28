Her Parents Are Livid With Her For Attending A Different College Than Her Stepsister Behind Their Backs

Many kids go through a hard time when they become part of a blended family and are forced to bond with their new stepsiblings.

A teenager recently upset her parents after she planned to move out of their house and attend a certain college without inviting her stepsister.

She’s 18 and sadly lost her mom when she was only five-years-old. A year later, her dad met her stepmom and married her, which was how she gained a stepsister.

“I struggled to get along with my stepsister,” she revealed.

“She was always a sensitive kid, shy, quiet, and very delicate [around] any kind of negativity or being corrected. I’m introverted, so I’m similar. I was supposed to be her best friend [according to] my dad.”

Growing up, her parents expected her to be her stepsister’s full-time companion, comforting her if she got hurt, hanging out with her at school, and making her laugh. She never felt ready to take on that role and began resenting her dad and stepsister for it.

If she tried seeing her friends without her stepsister, the drama would ensue. Thus, she’s always been pretty restricted.

Her dad repeatedly told her she should be happy to have a sister, and he ignored her any time she told him she wasn’t.

Things only got worse once her dad and stepmom had kids, and she had a few half-siblings. She found that it was much easier to connect with and get close to them, and when her parents caught a whiff of that, they became angry with her, telling her she needed to feel the same way about her stepsister, who would hardly speak to their half-siblings.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.