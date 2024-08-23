Her Parents Have Given Her Single Mom Sister Over $100,000, But Now She’s Angry That Her Sister Expects Her To Babysit While She Gives Birth

Have you ever been stuck working a babysitting job and felt it was low-key against your will?

A woman is refusing to babysit her sister’s toddler while she gives birth to another baby and feels they’re on the brink of starting a family feud.

She’s 32, and her sister, Sarah, is 39. Sarah has two kids and is getting ready to have a third.

Sarah has had an interesting history regarding the births of her children, as they all have different fathers.

Her first child’s father felt “trapped” and fled the scene once she gave birth. When Sarah desired another baby, she didn’t want to take the time to meet a new guy and see if she could fall in love, so she made a deal with a man on the internet and got him to get her pregnant, then sign away his parental rights.

Two years later, Sarah hooked up with a random man, which was how she became pregnant with baby number three.

“Sarah has always wanted a family but never settled down,” she explained

“Our parents have given Sarah over $100,000 in the last decade, as she chronically lives outside her means financially, even though she has steady employment and makes a very good wage.”

When Sarah had her second child, she had to stay in the hospital for a while, so she helped her by watching her eldest, which was pretty difficult since she worked full-time.

