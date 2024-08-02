He’s Annoyed That His Fiancée Proposed To Him In Front Of Over 200 People When He Specifically Asked For A Smaller, More Special Proposal

Getting down on one knee and proposing to someone is arguably the most vulnerable and raw act of love anyone could ever do.

For many, this romantic moment is thought about and idealized from a young age. You may have pictured your perfect proposal happening in a private location, in front of your closest friends and family, or during an adventure to a new destination.

All of our hopes surrounding our engagement are likely different, and that’s completely normal. However, they do have one thing in common – we picture them and expect them to suit our own wants and interests.

So, what happens when your partner proposes to you in a way that caters more to themselves than you? Are our proposal expectations too high, or is it a sign that your partner doesn’t fully understand you?

Unfortunately, one 24-year-old man has been grappling with this very question.

He and his fiancée, who is 28-years-old, have been together for four years now. But, three years ago, he decided to get down on one knee and pop the big question.

He took his fiancée’s interests into account, and since she’s “big” in their local performing arts scene, he centered his proposal around that.

“For the proposal, I participated in her world of performance art and sang an original song to her at a special event, asking to marry her,” he recalled.

At the time, his fiancée accepted his proposal, too, and they officially got engaged.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.