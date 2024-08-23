He’s Been Ignoring His Wife Ever Since She Compared Him To One Of Her Exes Right After A Romantic Evening Together

This 28-year-old man and his wife, who is 30, have been together for six years now. However, his wife always had much more relationship experience than he did.

For some context, he only dated two other women before tying the knot. His wife, on the other hand, dated various men and hooked up with other guys a lot – which she told him.

He never thought much of it, though, until just a few days ago when they got drunk, and his wife actually compared him to one of her exes.

It all began when they decided to enjoy a romantic dinner together and indulge in some alcohol.

“We drank. Not much, but enough to get us drunk so we can enjoy the night,” he recalled.

Afterward, they proceeded to sleep together. Then, he and his wife decided to lie down.

But, while she was lying in his arms, she just randomly started going on and on about one of her exes and how good the guy was in bed.

“She kept repeating his name again and again and explained it all in detail, what they did, and how much she enjoyed it. Then, she fell asleep,” he revealed.

Well, this obviously made him upset, so the following morning, he confronted his wife about it. Yet, she claimed not to remember even bringing her ex up.

