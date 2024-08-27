His Fiancée Dumped Him A Few Days Ago, But She’s Still Wearing The Engagement Ring He Bought For Her

This 33-year-old man spent over four years with his 30-year-old fiancée, and he proposed to her six months back.

Sadly, she just dumped him a few days ago after admitting she feels like they have been drifting apart recently.

She also said that she’s no longer happy being with him and that before, she truly felt that their connection was loving and incredible.

Without getting into the nitty gritty, he can see how they both played certain parts that contributed to the demise of their engagement.

However, he was sad about how the conversation ended with his fiancée asking to split up, so he asked if he could talk to her again.

Their second discussion today touched on many topics, but he made it clear to his fiancée that he is willing to give it his all to make it work with her.

She expressed doubt and that if there is a change on his end, it will only be temporary before dropping off again.

He questioned her about whether her decision to no longer be with him was final, and she didn’t say yes or no.

When he left, he outlined that she should get in touch with him if she feels like changing her mind about their relationship status.

