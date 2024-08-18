His Girlfriend Won’t Stop Asking For An Engagement Ring, But He Doesn’t Want To Feel Pressured Into Proposing Before He’s Ready

This 37-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 35, have been together for six years and moved in together five years ago. On paper, their relationship also seems perfect.

He and his girlfriend both have solid jobs and are earning good pay, so finances are not an issue for them. His girlfriend also has a daughter from a previous relationship who was just 2-years-old when they first met. Now, she is 9, he calls her his “stepdaughter,” and they get along wonderfully.

“Everything is fine,” he said.

So, his girlfriend is constantly asking when he’s going to get down on one knee and give her a ring, but he’s simply not ready.

Their lack of engagement has seemingly put their life on hold, too. He and his girlfriend have been renting a home for the past few years, and she’s not willing to look at other places or buy their own home until she has an engagement ring.

Little does she know that, about a year and a half ago, he actually went to a jewelry shop.

“And I bought a ring because I do plan on marrying her someday. She’s the woman I want to be with,” he explained.

The only reason why he hasn’t popped the question yet is because he wants to wait until he’s “ready” and the timing is right. On top of that, he’s supposedly planning a unique and “unforgettable” proposal that he wants to surprise her with.

Still, it feels like every other day, his girlfriend is hounding him about getting a ring. She even brings it up when they’re hanging out with their friends, which sparks some pretty uncomfortable conversations.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.