His Parents Gave His Sister Their Childhood Home And Acted Like He Was Selfish When He Got Upset, So Now He Won’t Help Them Move Or Renovate Their New Property

Throughout this 33-year-old man’s entire life, he’s always had a complicated relationship with his parents. He has a younger sister named Lily, who’s now 30, and while they were kids, it was clear to him that she was the “favorite” in their family.

According to him, his parents were always more lenient with Lily. They also provided her with more opportunities and were happy to help her out financially – which they never did for him.

“I accepted it over the years, figuring it was just the way things were,” he recalled.

However, just a few months ago, his parents decided they wanted to downsize and move into a smaller house. The real kicker? Instead of just selling their current property, which is his childhood home, they opted to give the house to Lily – and he got absolutely nothing.

His parents supposedly claimed that his sister needed it “more” than he did since she plans to start a family soon and could benefit from some additional space.

“And they didn’t offer me anything – not even a conversation about it,” he added.

This whole situation was extremely upsetting for him, too, because he and his wife are already planning to buy a house in the near future, and they would have really appreciated some help from his parents.

He even tried to bring this up and talk to them about his feelings, yet his parents actually just brushed him off and claimed that Lily has always “needed more support.” Plus, when he admitted to feeling left out and hurt, they made it seem like he was simply acting selfish.

To make matters even worse, his parents then proceeded to reach out and ask him for help last week. They wanted some assistance completing renovations on their new property and wanted him to spend multiple weekends helping them move while conducting home repairs.

